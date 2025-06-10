Monalisa reveals she drew inspiration from classics ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ and ‘ChaalBaaz’ for her new show ‘Judwaa Jaal’

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Monalisa, who is set to play intense dual roles in her upcoming project “Judwaa Jaal,” revisited cult Bollywood classics like “Judwaa,” “Seeta Aur Geeta,” and “ChaalBaaz” to better understand the nuances of playing dual characters.

In the upcoming gripping crime thriller series, Monalisa steps into the dual roles of Anamika and her estranged twin sister, Shuchi. Reflecting on her intense dual role, the actress shared, “Playing Anamika and Shuchi was one of the most demanding yet rewarding challenges I’ve experienced. These characters exist on opposite ends of a turbulent emotional spectrum — one is a mystery wrapped in shadows, the other driven by justice and grief.”

The 'Nazar' actress added, “To prepare for this role, I revisited several series and movies with iconic double roles, including Judwaa, Seeta Aur Geeta, and ChaalBaaz, to understand the craft of balancing contrast with connection. I would even rehearse my dialogues in front of the mirror to fine-tune my performance. Though I was a bit nervous before the shoot began, the emotional complexity of the character pushed me as an actor, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience this suspenseful journey.”

“Judwaa Jaal” is set to premiere on Hungama OTT on June 12, 2025. The series features a stellar ensemble cast led by Monalisa, alongside Ankit Bhatia, Palak Singh, and several others.

Monalisa, originally named Antara Biswas, has made a significant mark in the Bhojpuri film industry with popular films such as “Ranbhoomi,” “Hum Hai Khalnayak,” “Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage,” “Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare,” “Devra Bada Satawela,” “Pocket Gangsters,” and “Pawan Raja,” among many others.

In addition to her film career, she has also appeared in a variety of television shows,, including “Laal Banarasi,” “Bekaboo,” “Namak Issk Ka,” and “Mata Ki Mahima”, and was a contestant on the dance reality show “Nach Baliye 8.”

