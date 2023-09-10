Mohit Dagga, Sanjay & Vidisha reflect on their most cherished moments with grandparents

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) On the occasion of 'International Grandparents Day', actors Mohit Dagga, Sanjay Choudhary and Vidisha Srivastava shared amusing anecdotes in which their grandparents became partners in crime.

One of life's most beautiful bonds exists between grandparents and grandchildren. While grandparents’ life experiences, stories, and wisdom contain valuable lessons that contribute to our personal growth, they also share an extraordinary bond of friendship which leads to unforgettable moments.

Mohit, who plays Ashok in ‘Doosri Maa’ shared: “My grandfather would pick me up from school, and I cherished those rides in his truck. With him around me, I used to be carefree and always happy. I remember those days as if they were yesterday. My grandpa would playfully tickle me, making me laugh heartily; he was my perfect partner in crime.”

“It became a tradition to arrive at my home, kick off my shoes (which my grandpa would humorously remark about), and then we would enjoy sweets and pani puri, his favourite snack. My grandpa was a movie enthusiast; we used to spend nights watching great films. My Dadi would often scold him for allowing me to stay up late, but I secretly enjoyed it, and that's how my fondness for acting blossomed,” he said.

Mohit said these cherished memories with his grandparents are his absolute favourite, and he will treasure them forever.

“I want to give a heartfelt shout-out to all grandparents for their role in shaping us into the people we have become,” he added.

Sanjay, who plays the character of Kamlesh in ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, said: “My grandparents were my dearest friends, and I absolutely adored them. They embodied comfort, love, care, happiness, and a sense of belonging to me. Despite been a grown up now, I still strongly resonate with my grandparents and the values they upheld.”

“I spent most of my time at home with my Dadu (grandfather) and Dadi (grandmother). They pampered me with my favourite things and kept all my secrets confidential. Dadu was my ultimate partner in crime. I fondly remember how we would buy ice cream whenever he came to pick me up from school, and we wouldn't share this secret with anyone,” shared Sanjay.

He said his heart is brimming with nostalgia as he reminisced about all the wonderful times he shared with his grandparents.

Vidisha, who plays Anita Bhabi in the sitcom ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’, shared: “Throughout my childhood, I experienced life in a joint family. My mother was a working woman, but she never had to worry if me, my sister, or brother had our meals or if we have completed our homework on time.”

“My grandparents took excellent care of us and were always there to ensure that we did our daily chores on time. During my school days, Mathematics was a nightmare for me. I vividly recall a day when I received a challenging math homework assignment that left me feeling very stressed,” she shared.

Vidisha added: “My Dada Ji noticed my distress and sat beside me to help me solve the problems. From that day on, I got into a habit of seeking his assistance with math problems, which was a great relief. However, one day, my grandmother caught me and insisted that I complete all the math problems myself without his help. Honestly, Dadi's decision boosted my confidence in the subject, and I started getting good grades in my math exams. I love and miss them immensely."

‘Doosri Maa’, ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, and ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ air on &TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.