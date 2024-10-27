Mohammad Rizwan appointed Pakistan white-ball captain, Salman Agha named his deputy

Lahore, Oct 27 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday appointed wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan as white-ball captain while all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been named his deputy.

Rizwan will succeed Babar Azam who had left the role earlier this month after being reappointed before the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Notably, Rizwan and Babar are the only two players named in the top category of the central contracts announced earlier in the day.

"PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, selection committee members Aqib Javed and Azhar Ali, along with Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha's press conference in Lahore," Pakistan Cricket wrote on X.

The 32-year-old Rizwan, who debuted in white-ball cricket in 2015, has played 74 ODIs and 102 T20Is to date, scoring 5,401 runs with four centuries and accounting for 143 dismissals behind the stumps.

“We will give him all the support that is needed. We need to back our young talent, and we also need to strengthen our domestic cricket structure," Naqvi said.

Rizwan’s debut tour as captain will be against Australia, where Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20Is from November 4 to 18. He will then lead the team in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe but will rest for the three T20Is, with the series running from November 24 to December 5. In his absence, Salman will lead the side in Zimbabwe T20Is.

"I am deeply honoured to be appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain. Representing Pakistan on the global stage is the greatest privilege and to now be entrusted with leading such a talented and exciting group of players is a tremendous honour. Joining the ranks of some of Pakistan’s legendary limited-overs captains truly is the icing on the cake," Rizwan said in an official release.

“I am committed to giving my absolute best in this role and look forward to working closely with the selectors, coaches and my immensely talented teammates. Together, we aim to meet and exceed the expectations of our fans and supporters," he added.

Babar, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who were given a break from the last two Tests against England, return for the Australia matches but will be rested for the Zimbabwe tour.

