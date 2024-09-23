Modi offers 'One Earth' India's expertise in eradicating poverty, bridging digital divide

United Nations, Sept 23 (IANS) Reiterating India’s commitment to its principle of "One Earth, One Family, One Future", Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered the world India’s expertise in eradicating poverty and bridging the digital divide.

Addressing the UN’s Summit of the Future, Modi said: "By lifting 250 million people out of poverty in India, we have demonstrated that sustainable development can be successful."

"We are ready to share this experience of our success with the entire Global South friends," he said.

"One Earth, One Family, One Future is a commitment," PM Modi declared.

"This commitment is also reflected in our initiatives such as One Earth, One Health and One Sun, One World, One Grid. India will continue to work in thought, words and deeds to protect the rights of all humanity and for global prosperity."

Outlining another area of cooperation, he said: "Digital public infrastructure should be a bridge, not a barrier for global good". "India is ready to share its digital public infrastructure with the entire world," he said.

Addressing the gathered world leaders focusing on the future of the United Nations and the world, he said: "India will continue to work in thought, words and deeds to protect the rights of all humanity and for global prosperity."

