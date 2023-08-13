Modi govt made country's health system sick, says Congress

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday slammed the BJP government over various issues relating to the health sector, including, the recent CAG report on Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), saying the ruling dispensation has made the country's health system "sick"."Loot and jumlas (rhetoric) made the country unhealthy. There are only lies in every word of (Narendra )Modi ji. He claimed to have made many AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), but the truth is that our AIIMS is facing severe shortage of doctors and staff," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X.

Kharge said, "Modi ji, from apathy in the Corona pandemic, to scams in the Ayushman Bharat...Your government has made the country's health system sick."

"People have woken up. Your deceit has been recognised. The time has come for your government's farewell," the Congress chief said in an apparent reference to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Echoing similar sentiment, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said the health facilities itself are 'sick' under the BJP government.

"Modi government means hollow propaganda. The health facilities are sick. There is a shortage of doctors, staff in AIIMS. There is corruption in Ayushman Yojana," Surjewala wrote on X.

He further said, "There are 2,161 posts of doctor and 20,269 posts of staff vacant in AIIMS. In AIIMS Delhi, there are 347 posts of doctors and 2,431 posts of staff vacant."

"Because of the Modi government's inefficiency people had to pay by losing its near and dear one's during the corona pandemic. Even now, due to BJP's loot, corruption and negativity, people's health and life are in danger."

It may be mentioned that a report of the CAG. which was presented in Parliament earlier this week, has highlighted various irregularities in the implementation of the AB-PMJAY.

