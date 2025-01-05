‘MitronPolitan’ unravels realities of fast-paced life of youth in metro cities

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) TVF’s new weekly show “MitronPolitan” delves into the fast-paced and dynamic lives of youngsters living in metro cities.

The show explores the vibrant yet complex world of urban youth, highlighting their unique lifestyles, dreams, and the impact of city living. With a focus on the ever-evolving culture of metropolitan areas, “Mitron Politan” brings to light the untold stories of young individuals navigating their way through the hustle and bustle of city life.

The makers have recently shared the teaser of the show on social media and wrote, “This New Year, Get Ready for MitronPolitan – TVF’s New Weekly Show! Living in a metro city after college? That’s where the real chaos begins! Follow a group of 20-somethings trying to balance jobs, dates, rent, and weekend drama in a city that refuses to slow down. Will this show fix your metro struggles? Nah.Will it make those struggles a lot funnier? Hell yeah! Coming Soon on TVF!”

“MitronPolitan” is set to deliver a weekly blend of humour, struggles, and heartfelt moments, offering a snapshot of life in a bustling city full of chaos.

TVF has announced a new weekly show, marking its second such venture after “Veri Parivarik,” which premiered on its YouTube channel and became a hit. For the unversed, TVF has dominated 2024 with a series of successful shows, including “Sapne Vs Everyone,” “Very Parivarik," “Panchayat Season 3,” “Kota Factory Season 3,” “Gullak Season 4,” and “Arranged Couple.”

The cast of the show features actors such as Badri Chavan, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Vishwajeet Pratap Singh, Sadhika Syal, Shivangi Negi, and Kevin Zingkhai.

Similar to its first weekly show, “MitronPolitan” will premiere on TVF's YouTube channel, with a new episode released every week.

