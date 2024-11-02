Misa Bharti criticises PM Modi for not fulfilling his 2015 poll promise

Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) RJD MP Misa Bharti on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling his 2015 campaign promise to reopen the defunct sugar mills in North Bihar.

“PM Modi had pledged to revive these mills and drink tea made from sugar produced in those mills,” Bharti said.

She questioned whether Prime Minister Modi had any plans to fulfil his commitment and sarcastically asked whether “he had diabetes”.

“He (PM Modi) should reveal to the people of Bihar about the reason for the unfulfilled promise.

Bharti also challenged the NDA government to disclose the number of new factories set up and operational in Bihar under its tenure, suggesting that despite making lofty promises, the NDA's efforts have not yielded tangible benefits for the people of the state.

“Such unfulfilled promises have failed to address the economic needs and employment opportunities for Bihar’s residents, particularly in the agricultural and industrial sectors,” She said.

Misa Bharti criticised NDA MPs from Bihar for their lack of engagement with issues affecting the state, noting that despite Bihar electing 30 NDA MPs, they rarely speak up in Parliament on matters important to their constituents.

“I have also been sitting in the Lok Sabha and NDA representatives seldom address Bihar-specific challenges in the parliament,” Bharti said.

Bharti also took aim at Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh, denouncing his recent controversial remarks about “slapping people 100 times” who protested on the streets against him recently.

“Such language is unbecoming of a senior leader like him. He should focus on his responsibilities in the textile sector. What Singh has done for Bihar’s textile industry, particularly in Bhagalpur, known for its weaving tradition, and in Motihari, which she identified as having potential for textile growth,” she asked.

Bharti urged Singh to clarify what tangible steps he has taken to support Bihar’s weavers and textile workers.

Bharti also reacted to derogatory language used against NDA leader Shaina NC, emphasising that respect for women should transcend party lines.

She also condemned any form of mistreatment toward women in politics, stressing that women, regardless of their political affiliation, deserve respect and fair treatment.

