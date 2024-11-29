Mira Rajput reflects on special moments before bidding farewell to November

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Mira Rajput recently offered fans a glimpse into her November journey, sharing six heartfelt moments before the month drew to a close.

Shahid Kapoor’s star wife, known for her striking online presence, posted a carousel of images that showcased a mix of her personal highlights. The photos included her candid click, photos with her loved ones and from her skincare routine. The text on the image read, “Six pictures before November ends.”

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput along with her actor husband Shahid Kapoor recently attended a family wedding at which the actor flaunted his dance moves on his peppy number, "Gandi Baat." Several inside photos and videos from the event surfaced online. In one clip, Kapoor was seen grooving with the bride-to-be. The duo recreated the song's hookstep.

On November 21, the couple was seen donning traditional attire as they attended a wedding. The ‘Haider’ actor donned a classic all-white kurta-pyjama, exuding traditional elegance, while his wife, Mira, chose a simple yet stylish floral ensemble that perfectly complemented the occasion.

Shahid and Mira embarked on their journey as a married couple in 2015 through an arranged marriage. Mira is originally from Delhi. The couple is proud parents to two kids. Their daughter, Misha Kapoor, was born in 2016, followed by the arrival of their son, Zain Kapoor, in 2018.

In terms of work, Shahid will be next seen in the upcoming action-drama "Deva." The release date of the film has been preponed. The makers announced that "Deva,", originally slated for a February 14 release, will now arrive in cinemas on January 31 next year.

Announcing the same, the makers wrote on Instagram, “Sit tight, 'cause the wait just got shorter! Deva is coming your way sooner than you think--January 31st, 2025! The hype is real, the energy is through the roof, and we're beyond excited to bring you this action-packed thriller earlier than expected! Mark your calendars and get ready for a heart-pumping experience that you won't forget.”

