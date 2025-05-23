Minor girl dies by suicide after spat with sister over TV channel in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) A ten-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide following a disagreement with her elder sister over watching a television channel in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, police said on Friday.

The tragic incident took place on Thursday morning in Bodena village, located about five kilometres from Korchi tehsil.

The deceased was identified as Sonali Anand Narote. At around 8 a.m., Sonali was watching television with her elder sister Sandhya, 12, and brother Saurabh, 8.

While watching television, Sonali wanted to tune in to her favourite channel, but when Sandhya stopped her, an argument broke out between them.

Sandhya snatched the remote from Sonali. Sometime later, in a fit of rage, Sonali hanged herself from a tree in the back of her house.

The children, who study at a private ashram school in Khoba (Gondia district), were home for the summer holidays.

Their youngest sibling, Shivam, lives with their mother, while their father had passed away a few years ago.

After getting information, Police Inspector Shailesh Thackeray, Sub Inspector of Police Deshmukh and a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Investigation is underway.

This incident adds to a spate of recent distress-related deaths reported in Maharashtra.

In March, a man battling depression allegedly killed his 15-year-old son and hanged himself in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Sharad Bhoye, a conductor with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) who was under suspension for the past three months, strangled his son Bhavesh. Bhoye strangulated his son after he returned home from school, and afterwards hanged himself from the ceiling.

The crime came to the fore when Bhoye found the bodies and alerted the police.

