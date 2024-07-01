Milma launches exclusive Kerala delicacies

Thiruvananthapuram, July 1 (IANS) Two of Kerala's exclusive delicacies - the hugely popular 'Palada payasam' and tender coconut ice cream - will now be available for all.

These were launched by the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by the brand Milma, as part of its market outreach initiative, 'Repositioning Milma', along with its three regional cooperative milk producers’ unions.

While Milma's Palada payasam is a KCMMF initiative with support from Malabar Milma, the tender coconut ice cream is a product of Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU).

Milma Chairman K.S. Mani said the Palada payasam with a year-long shelf life will enable the traditional sweet dish to be available abroad as well.

"Since it takes time to prepare at home, our product will come in handy for families anywhere in the world," he said.

Tagging its tender coconut ice cream as a premium-range product, ERCMPU Chairman M.T. Jayan said: "We are in the process of exploring new flavours in the ice cream segment, which is anyway a craze among the younger generation."

The Palada payasam is made using the aseptic Microwave-Assisted Thermal Sterilisation (MATS) technology giving the product a one-year shelf-life. Manufactured by Tata Smart Foods in the Sri City of Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh, the high-quality product maintains its traditional Kerala flavour and taste.

Each 400 gm Milma Palada payasam packet, prepared without adding any preservatives, is priced at Rs 150 and serves four people.

