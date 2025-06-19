Milind Soman celebrates evolving fitness culture in India after winning 'fittest Jodi of the Year’

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, on Thursday, took to social media to reflect on the changing attitudes towards health and fitness in India.

Sharing his joy after being honored with the 'Fittest Jodi of the Year' award alongside his wife, Ankita Konwar, he expressed how such a category would have been unthinkable at a mainstream award show just 15 years ago. Calling the recognition a reflection of India's evolving mindset around fitness, Soman highlighted the country's growing awareness and enthusiasm for healthy living.

He also expressed gratitude for having a partner as dedicated to fitness as he is, referring to Ankita as “incredibly fit.” Taking to Instagram, the ‘Paurashpur’ actor shared a series of images and videos with Ankita from the event. In one of the clips, the couple is seen posing together for the paparazzi, while in another, Ankita is delivering a speech on stage with Milind standing proudly beside her.

For the caption, the ‘Four More Shots Please’ actor wrote, “Fittest Jodi of the year award couldn’t have imagined a category like this in a popular award event 15 years ago, just goes to show how the mindset around fitness is evolving in India, we are making amazing progress !! Lucky to have an incredibly fit partner @ankita_earthy.”

Milind and Ankita have long been a source of inspiration through their shared love for running, yoga, and holistic wellness. They often share glimpses from their marathon runs and workout sessions on social media.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in a ceremony in Alibaug, Maharashtra, on April 22, 2018, after being in a relationship for two years. Despite their 26-year age difference, the couple shares a strong and affectionate bond, often showcasing their journey together through travel, fitness, and love-filled moments.

Work-wise, Soman recently appeared in the Netflix project ‘The Royals,’ where he portrayed the character of Maharaj Yuvanath Singh.

