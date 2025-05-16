Michael J. Fox to be seen in a cameo appearance in season 3 of ‘Shrinking’

Los Angeles, May 16 (IANS) Hollywood actor Michael J. Fox might have taken retirement from acting but he will be seen in the 3rd season of the streaming comedy show ‘Shrinking’ as a guest star.

Though details about his character remain under wraps for now, the role will mark his first time acting since 2020, when he retired due to speech issues associated with his Parkinson’s disease, reports ‘Variety’.

‘Shrinking’ will also reunite him with series co-creator Bill Lawrence. Previously, the two worked together when Fox led Lawrence’s ABC sitcom ‘Spin City’, which he departed after four seasons in 2000 due to Parkinson’s symptoms.

As per ‘Variety’, Fox also had a two-episode arc in Lawrence’s NBC sitcom ‘Scrubs’, in which he played a genius doctor with severe OCD.

Lawrence co-created ‘Shrinking’ with Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel, who stars as Jimmy, a therapist whose grief about his late wife pushes him to start breaking the rules and making big changes in the lives of his patients, friends, family and self. The cast also includes Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Ted McGinley.

Besides Fox, new cast members in Season 3 will include Jeff Daniels, Sherry Cola and Isabella Gomez. Fox broke out as an actor in the 1980’s, starring in ‘Back to the Future’ and NBC’s ‘Family Ties’. His other prominent credits include the films ‘The Secret of My Success’, ‘Doc Hollywood’, ‘Casualties of War’ and ‘The American President’. ‘Shrinking’ is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals.

Season 2 executive producers included Lawrence, Goldstein, Segel, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom and Brian Gallivan, with Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley joining as executive producers for Season 3.

