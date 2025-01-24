MI Junior: General Education Academy beat Anjuman-I-Islam in quarters of U-16 section

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) In a commanding display, General Education Academy, Chembur, secured a thumping victory over Anjuman-I-Islam in the Boys' U-16 category in the MI Junior Interschool Cricket Tournament in Mumbai on Friday.

Electing to bat first, General Education Academy showcased their batting prowess, amassing a formidable 304/6 in 38 overs. The innings was anchored by a sensational century from Aayush Shinde, who scored a brilliant 110 runs, supported ably by Taha Talha with a handy contribution of 37 runs. Despite the onslaught, Daniyal (2-29) and Kabir Jagtap (1-19) were the pick of the bowlers for Anjuman-I-Islam.

Chasing a daunting target, Anjuman-I-Islam faltered under the pressure, managing just 79/9 in 17.4 overs. Their innings lacked momentum, with only Hamza Khan (13) and Daniyal (12) reaching double digits. The bowling duo of Abhishek Pandey (5-30) and Sumedh Desai (3-32) tore through the batting lineup, ensuring a comprehensive victory for General Education Academy.

U-14 Boys' Super Knockout

In a high-scoring clash, Swami Vivekanand International School defeated KC Gandhi English School by a comprehensive margin. Swami Vivekanand posted a challenging total of 248 runs, powered by Harshit Bobade, who narrowly missed his century, scoring a magnificent 99 runs. Shauryakant Upadayaya contributed a valuable 44 runs. For KC Gandhi, Aryan Thakur (3-44) and Jayant Salunke (2-24) were the standout bowlers.

In response, KC Gandhi's batting faltered, with Ansh Nikalje top-scoring with 31 runs. Swami Vivekanand's bowlers, led by Chinmay Patil (4-25) and Rudra Mehta (2-22), ensured a comfortable victory for their team by dismissing the opposition.

In another exciting U-14 match, Dnyandeep Seva Mandal High School pulled off a dramatic win against Dr. Antonio D’Silva School, Dadar. Batting first, Dr. Antonio D’Silva managed to score only 53 runs in 24.5 overs, with Atharva Khot contributing 14 runs. Moksh Majgaonkar was the star with the ball, claiming an impressive 5-10, while Atul chipped in with 3-21.

Chasing a modest target, Dnyandeep’s Atharv Kalel (30) and Lavish (22) powered their team to victory in just 7.5 overs, scoring 54 runs and sealing a comfortable win.

Brief scores:

U-14 boys:

Swami Vivekanand International School all out 248 (Harshit Bobade 99, Shauryakant Upadayaya 44; Aryan Thakur 3/44, Jayant Salunke 2/24) bt KC Gandhi English School (Ansh Nikalje 31; Chinmay Patil 4/25, Rudra Mehta 2/22).

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal High School all 54 in 7.5 overs (Atharv Kalel 30, Lavish 22) bt Dr Antonio D'Silva School Dadar all out 53 in 24.5 overs (Atharva Khot 14; Moksh Majgaonkar 5/10, Atul 3/21).

U-16 boys:

General education academy Chembur 304/6 in 38 overs (Aayush Shinde 110, Taha Talha 37; Daniyal 2/29, Kabir Jagtap 1/19) bt Anjuman-I-Islam 79/9 in 17.4 overs (Hamza Khan 13, Daniyal 12; Abhishek Pandey 5/30, Sumedh Desai 3/32)

Anjuman-I- Islam Allana English School 279/9 in 40 overs (Abdur Khan 154, Akshay Chinchwadkar4/33) bt Shardashram Vidyamandir (Uttarkash Bhagat 30; Prabhat Pandey 3/9, Abdur Khan 2/27).

