MeT office forecasts rain for Tamil Nadu till April 13

Chennai, April 8 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast rainfall across Tamil Nadu until April 13, citing the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal as the primary cause.

According to B. Amudha, Deputy Director General of the RMC, the low-pressure area formed over the central parts of the southern Bay of Bengal is expected to move northwestward over the southwest Bay of Bengal and gradually shift northwards over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

The Weather Department has also predicted heavy rainfall in some southern and delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

Districts such as Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated locations on Tuesday. Chennai and its suburbs may also receive light rain in some areas.

From April 9 to 13, light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures ranging between 35 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 27 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin stated that maximum temperatures in some parts of Tamil Nadu may be 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius above normal until April 10.

On Monday, Chennai's Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam observatories recorded temperatures of 35.5 degrees Celsius and 35.7 degrees Celsius respectively, slightly above the seasonal average.

Vellore reported the highest temperature in the state at 38.6 degrees Celsius, which is about 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal.

So far, Tamil Nadu has received 14 per cent more rainfall than the seasonal average during the ongoing northeast monsoon.

The state recorded 447 mm of rainfall, surpassing the average of 393 mm. Chennai alone received 845 mm of rainfall, a 16 per cent increase over the norm, while Coimbatore experienced a 47 per cent rise in rainfall compared to its seasonal average.

