Messi scores as Inter Miami seal Concacaf Champions Cup last-16 spot

Fort Lauderdale (US), Feb 26 (IANS) Inter Miami CF earned a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday night in the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup between the sides to win the series 4-1 on aggregate and advance to the Round of 16 of the competition.

A fantastic volley from captain Lionel Messi, attacker Tadeo Allende’s first official Inter Miami goal, and a strike from star forward Luis Suarez led the team to the valuable win at Chase Stadium.

The Club will now take on 2024 Concacaf Caribbean Cup champion Cavalier FC in the Round of 16, with the first leg set for March 6 at Chase Stadium. The second leg will subsequently be played at the Stadium East Field in Kingston, Jamaica on March 13.

Miami kicked off the match and found the opener early on, with Messi scoring in the 19th minute. A quick play on the counter concluded with Suárez receiving the ball on the left wing, who then served a precise cross for Messi on the edge of the box, according to Inter Miami report.

The Argentine legend brought the ball down with his chest before unleashing a powerful left-footed volley to the near post. The goal was Messi’s second this Champions Cup campaign, while the assist was the first for Suarez.

As the match approached the half, Inter Miami extended its lead through attacker Allende in the first minute of added time. Another quick play down the left flank saw Alba receive the ball before entering the box and serving a grounded ball for Allende to finish from close range. The goal was Allende’s first official goal since signing for the Club, while the assist was Alba’s first this 2025 season.

Shortly after, in the third minute of added time, Suárez struck to extend the team’s lead even further. The Uruguayan striker took advantage of a loose ball inside the box, bodying his defender before sending the ball to the back of the net with a right-footed finish to record his first goal of the 2025 season.

The 3-1 scoreline then remained unchanged until the final whistle for Inter Miami to win the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup 4-1 on aggregate and advance to the Round of 16.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.