Memphis Depay signs two-year deal with Brazil's Corinthians

Sao Paolo, Sep 10 (IANS) Netherlands striker Memphis Depay has signed a two-year contract with Brazil's Corinthians until December 2026 after leaving Atletico Madrid as a free agent in July.

He made 31 appearances for Atletico last season and scored nine goals. The 30-year-old played for the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 but was omitted from the squad by head coach Ronald Koeman for September's Nations League matches.

Koeman said that Depay's move to Brazil will not end his international career, unlike teammate Steven Bergwijn, who has faced criticism from Koeman for joining the Saudi Pro League.

"I disapproved of Steven Bergwijn's move to Saudi, with Memphis it can be different. The level of the league in Brazil is different, so yes, he can still be part of the national team, but it depends on his fitness and if he reaches his level," Koeman told reporters on Monday.

Depay's career started at PSV Eindhoven in 2011. He then went on to play for Manchester United, Lyon and Barcelona before joining Atletico in 2023.

For the Netherlands, he has played 98 matches and scored 46 goals after making his debut in 2013.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.