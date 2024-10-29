Meghalaya govt hikes 3 pc DA of employees

Shillong, Oct 29 (IANS) The Meghalaya government hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees on Monday, officials said.

According to an official notification, the state government employees who were earlier getting 43 per cent DA will get 46 per cent w.e.f July this year.

An official release mentioned: “The undersigned is directed to refer to this Department's O.M. No. F(PR)-53/2017/66 dated 23rd February 2024 and to say that the Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to decide that the Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief payable to all categories of State Government employees/pensioners and family pension holders shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 43 per cent to 46 per cent with effect from 1.7.2024.”

“These orders shall also apply to the members of the work-charged establishment and casual workers, other than Bungalow Peons, holding posts in the pay levels as admissible to the employees of corresponding categories under the regular establishment/services/posts,” it added.

A senior official said, “The Dearness Relief under these orders shall remain suspended if the pensioners/family pensioners are employed/re-employed under the state/central government or employed/re-employed/permanently absorbed in the state's or central government's company, corporation, undertaking or autonomous body.”

Meanwhile, the Assam government also approved a three per cent increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees on Sunday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it was effective from July this year.

This will put the overall DA at 53 per cent, which is comparable to central government personnel, Sarma told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Guwahati.

He stated that the arrears will be paid in four equal payments with the monthly paychecks from January to April of the following year and that the higher DA will be payable retroactively starting in July.

According to the Chief Minister, the employees will start receiving their salaries with the updated DA in December.

