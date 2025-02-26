May Lord Shiva’s divine energy inspire us to love and respect all living creatures, big or small, says Sadaa

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Sadaa, who was a top actress in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries before turning a wildlife photographer, has, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, expressed a wish for Lord Shiva’s divine energy to inspire people to love and respect all living creatures, big or small and live in harmony with nature.

Taking to Instagram to post a video of her filming a snake with her camera in the wild, Sadaa wrote, “Lord Shiva also called Pashupatinath, derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Pashu’ which means animals and Pati means the protector, is truly the “Lord of Animals!“ It’s believed that if you are kind to animals and protect and take care of them, it is equivalent to worshipping Lord Shiva.”

She further went on to say, “On this occasion of Maha Shiv Ratri, may His divine energy inspire us to love and respect all living creatures, big or small and live in harmony with nature! Har Har Mahadev !”

Only a day before, Sadaa had posted a video of an elephant enjoying itself in a lake, going for a swim.

She then wrote, “This was a first for me: witnessing a majestic tusker fully immersing himself in the water. He was unmistakably having the time of his life that evening. What a blessing to have caught a glimpse of the carefree, childlike side of one of the world’s largest mammals! Have you’ll seen elephants take a dip like this?”

Interestingly, Sadaa celebrated her birthday this year in a tiger reserve. “Celebrating my birthday in a tiger reserve was a first for me! The trip was originally planned to see Chota Bheem and Dotty, two special tigers for me, from Bandhavgarh. Sadly, Chota Bheem was relocated to Van Vihar after we planned and passed away just two weeks before our safaris. Our first safari on my special day, took us to Khitauli, Chota Bheem’s territory, where we remembered the moments I shared with him on my previous trip. We saw the scratch marks he left behind.”

