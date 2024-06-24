'Matka King' is both intriguing and deeply rooted in cultural history, reveals Kritika Kamra

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra, who will be starring opposite Vijay Varma in Nagraj Manjule's 'Matka King', said that the crime drama series is not only intriguing but also deeply rooted in cultural history.

'Matka King' delves into the Matka gambling phenomenon that swept through India from the 1960s to the 1990s.

The series promises to bring to life the gripping and often perilous world of Matka gambling, with Kritika playing a pivotal role alongside the versatile Vijay.

"I am elated to join the cast of 'Matka King' and collaborate with such an incredibly talented team," Kritika shared.

The actress said that she has admired Vijay, who will be working with Kritika for the first time on screen.

"Working with Vijay Varma, whose work I have long admired, is a thrilling opportunity. Nagraj Manjule's vision and storytelling are unparalleled, and I am eager to bring my character to life under his direction,” she said.

Kritika, who was last seen in the series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah', said that the upcoming show by Manjule is deeply rooted in cultural history.

“The story of 'Matka King' is not only intriguing but also deeply rooted in cultural history. It is a privilege to be part of a project that draws inspiration from such a significant aspect of India's past,” she said.

“I can't wait for the audience to witness the world of 'Matka King' and the intense journey we have crafted," the actress added.

Kritika made her acting debut on the small screen. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Arohi Sharma in 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai'. She was then seen in shows such as 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', 'Reporters', and 'Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta'.

She has also participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7' and made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film 'Mitron'.

