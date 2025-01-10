'Match Fixing – The Nation at Stake': A Gripping Political Thriller That Unravels Dark Truths

Director – Kedaar Gaekwad Producer – Pallavi Gurjar Cast - Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuja Sathe, Manoj Joshi, Raj Arjun, Shataf Figar, Lalit Parimoo, Kishore Kadam Duration – 2h26m Rating – **** (4 stars)

'Match Fixing – The Nation at Stake' is based on a book ‘The Game Behind Saffron Terror’ written by an ex-army officer, Col. Kanwar Khatana. This gripping yet controversial political thriller unfolds the intricate web of Indo-Pak politics. The film dramatizes a series of devastating terror attacks that shook India between 2004 and 2008, culminating in the catastrophic 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The opening scenes of the film, pack a punch, drawing viewers into a complex web of conspiracies and parallel plots. As the story unfolds, closed-door meetings between Indian and Pakistani politicians and leaders reveal a shocking agenda - to malign the reputation of Hindus by concocting the term "Saffron Terror" for the sake of vote-bank politics.

The film's first half masterfully sets the tone, weaving together multiple subplots in India and Pakistan, while introducing the protagonist who is an undercover army officer from intelligence. He has become a thorn in the flesh of those who are hell bent on spreading the false narrative of Saffron Terror. The ominous Samjhauta Express and Malegoan blasts serve as bookends to this half.

As the narrative unfolds, the second half becomes increasingly engrossing, with the antagonists meticulously planning their final, devastating attack. The culmination is expertly handled as the protagonist hands are tied. All of this leads to a thought-provoking and impactful conclusion that lingers long after the credits roll, leaving audiences to ponder and deliberate.

The producer Pallavi Gurjar has not only chosen an extremely powerful subject but also facilitated high production values to the film, bringing the necessary gravitas to this important subject.

The film's creative brilliance is largely attributed to Director and DOP Kedaar Gaekwad, whose storytelling seamlessly brings together political intrigue, complex characters, and real-life events. His cinematography is a visual treat, making the film an unforgettable viewing experience.

