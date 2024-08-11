Mariah Carey sparks concern as fans spot her 'on verge of tears' during concert

Los Angeles, Aug 11 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has got her fans concerned with a recent performance which has been shared on social media.

The video shared widely on social media suggested that she was "on the verge" of tears, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The singer-songwriter (55) has been performing at the Dolby Live Amphitheatre in Las Vegas since last month on the third leg of her latest residency, the Celebration of Mimi.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, it's set to conclude at the venue, located on the grounds of the Park MGM Hotel ahead of its fourth leg next year.

One performance said to be from a concert on August 3, was uploaded to YouTube just a few days ago. The footage, which has 20,000 views on the platform, shows Mariah singing ‘Make It Happen’ for the audience and she appears to get emotional on the stage at one point.

In the middle of the performance, Mariah seemed to take a moment to compose herself and it has been suggested by viewers that she was on the verge of tears. Fans have shared their thoughts in the comments section this week.

One of her fans reacted to it, as they commented, "Something is wrong, I don't know what it is. But something is wrong. You have all my support Mariah.”

Another wrote. "Something is bothering her. She's literally on the verge of just melting down in tears.”

A third fan wrote, "Bless her heart….whatever she's going through, I hope she finds peace."

One person said, "I was literally crying while watching this video, whatever she is going through God may help her to find a way.”

Another wrote, “Poor Mariah, seeing her be somewhat on the verge of tears makes me so sad, I hate seeing her like this.”

