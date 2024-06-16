Mandhana becomes second Indian woman to score 7000 international runs

Bengaluru, June 16 (IANS) In a significant milestone, India opener Smriti Mandhana crossed the 7000-run mark in international cricket during the first ODI against South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Mandhana's achievement placed her in elite company, making her the second Indian woman to surpass 7000 runs including all formats. She followed in the footsteps of former captain Mithali Raj, who amassed a remarkable 10,868 runs in her illustrious career.

Close on Mandhana's heels is current captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who has accumulated 6,870 runs, underscoring the strength and depth of India's batting lineup.

Mandhana played a knock of 117 runs off 127 balls including 12 fours and a six to post her first ODI hundred on home soil and second against South Africa. During her sixth ODI century, she also build crucial partnerships with Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vatrakar to take India over 200-run mark.

Meanwhile, Deepti also completed 2000 ODI runs during her 37-run knock in 200th international match.

Earlier, Harmanpreet won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening match of the three-game ODI series.

