Man killed by his roommate in Delhi

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) A man was killed by his roommate in Delhi’s old Seelampur area, an official said on Monday, adding that they have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, who is on the run.

"The deceased was identified as Rabbani, aged around 25 years, a native of North Dinajpur in West Bengal.

According to police, on Sunday at 4.30 p.m., the complainant Ramjan, a resident of street No. 7, old Seelampur, Delhi came to the police station and stated that his roommate had been murdered by his other roommate Shahid, a resident of West Bengal.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found a man dead with his throat slit inside the room.

“On enquiry, it was also revealed that a total of seven men were residing in the said room but four out of seven left the room around four days ago. All are working as labour/tailor in the Gandhi Naga market,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary.

The mobile crime and FSL teams were called for spot inspection. “As far enquiry conducted so far till now one Shahid Hussain Laskar is being suspected for the offence and he is absconding,” said the DCP, adding that a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Gandhi Nagar police station.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.