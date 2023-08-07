Man found dead with gunshot wound in Delhi, suicide suspected

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) A 43-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed pistol in the national capital on Sunday.

According to a senior police officer, the deceased has been identified as Jitin Arora, a resident of Arjun Gali, Vishwas Nagar.

As per the police, a PCR call was received from the GTB Hospital informing that a man has been brought dead with a gunshot wound.

The officer said that Arora was alone at his house between 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. when the incident occurred. His children had gone for tuition, while his wife was away for some work.

The children on their return found him dead in his bedroom with a gunshot injury, while his licensed pistol was found beside him.

It appears to be a case of suicide, and no foul play is suspected by the family, the officer stated.

As per the police, the deceased was facing some financial issues.

"The empty .32 bore cartridge and the bullet casing, along with the gun, have been recovered from the room," the officer said.

