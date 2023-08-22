Male rhino dies in Bengal after fight with rival over female companion

Kolkata, Aug 22 (IANS) The body of a male rhino was recovered in the Gorumara National Park in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district and preliminary probe has revealed that it was a result of a fight with a rival rhino over a female companion.

State Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick told reporters on Tuesday that the carcass was found on Monday at a water-body in the southern range of the Gorumara National Park.

“After thorough examination of the body, several injuries were detected . From the nature of the injuries, our experts concluded that they were caused as aresult of his fight with a rival male rhino. Generally, such fights between two male rhinos happen over authority of any female companion,” the Minister said.

He also said that a post-mortem the body has been conducted and the report has also confirmed that the fatal injuries on his body were a result of the fight.

“There is no involvement of poachers behind the incident since the horn of the rhino was intact. Had it been the handiwork of the poachers, the horn would have disappeared,” he said.

There was also no bullet mark on the body of the dead rhino.

Last month a rhino calf died at the Gorumara National Park due to ailments.

