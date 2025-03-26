Makers of Varun Tej’s Indo-Korean horror comedy release funny promo as shooting for film begins

Chennai, Mar 26 (IANS) The makers of director Merlapaka Gandhi’s yet-to-be-titled film, featuring Telugu actor Varun Tej in the lead, on Wednesday released a funny promo of the film even as full-fledged shooting for the unconventional Indo-Korean horror-comedy began in Hyderabad.

Actor Varun Tej took to his X timeline to release the comedy promo. Sharing the YouTube link to the funny promo, he wrote,” Comedy kaadhu, Horror comedy!!! 촬영 시작 #VT15” (Not comedy, a horror comedy!!)

The promo video has actor Sathya walking in to meet actor Varun Tej and asking him what’s on the cards next. As soon as Varun Tej tells him that he is working with director Merlapaka Gandhi, Sathya begins to crib about him but on noticing that Gandhi too has arrived, he immediately begins to praise him.

Sathya then asks the director if he too is part of the film that he is making with Varun Tej and the director gives a positive response. Varun Tej joins in the fun saying, “Is there a film that can be made without you in it? If you are there, any film will be a hit.”

Varun then turns to the director and says, “Sathya is a very busy artiste. In the morning, he works with Mega Star Chiranjeevi and in the evenings, he works with Rebel Star Prabhas. If he gives us dates, he will make us stars as well.”

Varun’s praises give Sathya a high and he begins to show attitude, saying, ”If I have to work in a film, I have to be told its story.” The director says,” I will ask the writer itself to narrate the story to you as you will have a lot more clarity.” The writer arrives and that is where the fun peaks. A Korean woman arrives and narrates the script in Korean!

The film, which is being tentatively referred to as #VT15, has already generated significant buzz, especially following its announcement on Varun Tej’s birthday.

The release of a captivating poster from the film in January this year had sparked enthusiastic reactions from fans and film buffs. The poster seemed to promise a thrilling and humorous cinematic experience.

But more importantly, the fact that an Indian actor will be working on a joint Indo-Korean film has thrilled fans, who are eager to see how the film will turn out.

The film, which is being produced on an expansive scale by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment, will have one of south Indian cinema’s top music directors, S Thaman, scoring music for it.

Sources close to the unit say that actress Ritika Nayak is a part of the project and that it will have cinematography by Manoj H Reddy.

