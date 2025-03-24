Makers of ‘Bramayugam’ begin work on horror film featuring actor Pranav Mohanlal!

Chennai, Mar 24 (IANS) In news that is bound to thrill ardent film lovers, the makers of the Malayalam cult classic, ‘Bramayugam’ have now begun work on their next horror film featuring Pranav Mohanlal, the son of superstar Mohanlal, in the lead.

All Night Shifts and Y Not Studios, the firms that went on to produce ‘Brammayugam’, which featured Mammootty in the lead, are now producing this film, which is yet-to-be-titled.

Tentatively being referred to as #NSS2, the film, which is being directed by the director of ‘Bramayugam’, Rahul Sadasivan, went on floors on Monday.

Taking to its social media timelines, the production house All Night Shifts announced, “Team #Bramayugam teams up with @pranavmohanlal for #NightShiftStudios Production No. 2. #NSS2 - Filming Begins Today! Written & Directed by @rahul_madking. Produced By @chakdyn @sash041075 Banner @allnightshifts @studiosynot”

Sources close to the unit of the film say that shooting for the film will happen at Vadakara in Calicut. The unit, sources claim, have plans to complete shooting the entire film in a matter of just 40 days.

Shehnad Jalal, whose work in ‘Bramayugam’ came in for much critical acclaim, will also be the cameraman of this new film. Similarly, art direction for the new film will be by the art director of ‘Bramayugam’, Jothish Shankar. Editing will be by Shafique Mohammed Ali. Ali had also worked as the editor of ‘Bramayugam’.

Director Rahul Sadasivan's ‘Bramayugam’ was a critically acclaimed superhit film. It was a period horror flick that was set in Kerala's dark ages. The story of the film primarily revolved around three male characters and was shot in black and white. Apart from Mammootty, ‘Bramayugam’ also starred Sidharth Bharathan, Arjun Ashokan and Amalda Liz. The film had dialogues by Malayalam novelist TD Ramakrishnan, best known for his novel Francis Itty Cora.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.