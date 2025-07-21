Mahindra Logistics’ Q1 loss widens to Rs 9.44 crore

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Mahindra Logistics on Monday reported a wider net loss of Rs 9.44 crore on sequential basis in the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 5.29 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).

However, the Mumbai-based company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,624.59 crore in Q1, up 3.54 per cent from Rs 1,569.51 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.

Its total income also saw a growth of 3.69 per cent on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, reaching Rs 1,629.66 crore compared to Rs 1,571.68 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, total expenses during the quarter grew at a faster pace -- rising by 4.12 per cent to Rs 1,635.44 crore from Rs 1,570.75 crore in the previous quarter, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

The increase in expenses was mainly due to higher operating costs and employee benefits.

Operating expenses stood at Rs 1,407.4 crore, employee costs were Rs 104.48 crore, while finance cost and depreciation amounted to Rs 22.53 crore and Rs 64.57 crore respectively. Other expenses came in at Rs 36.46 crore.

Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) is one of India’s third-party logistics (3PL) companies. It is part of the Mahindra Group, operating under Mahindra Partners, the group’s private equity arm.

It provides supply chain and enterprise mobility solutions to over 400 corporate clients across sectors such as automotive, engineering, consumer goods, and e-commerce.

The company follows an ‘asset-light’ model, focusing on customised and technology-driven logistics solutions rather than owning a large fleet.

It also offers employee transportation services under brands like Alyte and Meru, and has a freight forwarding division that manages air, ocean, and project cargo logistics.

MLL continues to focus on sustainability and operates globally through subsidiaries and partnerships in countries like the UAE and the UK.

