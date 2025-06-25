Maharashtra stands as vibrant heart of India's economic aspirations: Guv Radhakrishnan

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Wednesday that the state proudly stands as India's largest economic engine, contributing more than 14 per cent to the national GDP and ranking among the leading industrial states of the country.

Maharashtra stands as the vibrant heart of India's economic aspirations, he noted.

Maharashtra consistently attracts the highest share of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, he said.

"In 2024-25, Maharashtra secured a remarkable 40 per cent of India's total FDI which amounted to Rs 1.64 lakh crore. The World Economic Forum in Davos 2025 resulted in MoUs worth nearly Rs 15.72 lakh crore in potential investments. These investments are projected to generate more than 15 lakh new employment opportunities across the state."

"The global investor confidence reflects our stable policy environment, world-class infrastructure, and immense growth potential. Our economy, now valued at an impressive $530 billion, is firmly set on an ambitious path to reach the $5 trillion mark by 2047. This bold vision aligns seamlessly with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of a $30 trillion economy for Viksit Bharat 2047. I have no doubt in my mind that Maharashtra will play a leading role in achieving this goal," said the Governor in his address at the Maharashtra Industry Dialogue 2025 organised by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

The Governor said that Maharashtra is emerging as the start up capital of India and the state has India's largest pool of skilled talent.

"In my capacity as Chancellor of 29 state-funded universities, I am actively encouraging our universities to go for international collaboration, industry partnership and promoting apprenticeships. I have also asked universities to offer short-term programmes in foreign languages such as German, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, Italian and others. Knowledge of foreign languages will give our youths an advantage in the employment market," he added.

"Rightly regarded as the Gateway of India, Maharashtra serves as India's primary gateway to global commerce and a key hub for seamless trade. The completion of the Deep Water Port at Vadhavan and the International Airport at Navi Mumbai are going to transform the state like never before," the Governor said.

According to the Governor, the foundation of Maharashtra's industrial strength lies in our robust MSME sector.

"Home to more than 82.63 lakh registered MSMEs -- the largest in India -- this sector is a critical driver of grassroots economic activity and employment generation," he noted.

He said that the state government has launched the Maharashtra Technical Textiles Mission -- making Maharashtra the first state in India to align with the Centre's National Technical Textiles Mission.

"My government is set to implement the new Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy from April 1, 2025, which is aimed at promoting eco-friendly transportation and reducing our carbon footprint. Our goal is clear -- to create an ecosystem where businesses thrive, doing business is easy, innovation flourishes, and every citizen has the opportunity to participate in and benefit from Maharashtra's economic ascent," the Governor added.

