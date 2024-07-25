Maharashtra minister urges Jarange-Patil not to make 'biased remarks' on Maratha quota issue

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday said that Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil should refrain from making 'biased comments', adding that the MahaYuti government has consistently maintained a positive stance regarding the Maratha reservation matter.

He, however, at the same, claimed that clarity is lacking from those who have not provided reservations or whose position on the issue remains ambiguous.

Samant has urged Jarange-Patil to question those who failed to attend the all-party meeting recently convened by the state government to discuss the reservation issue.

The minister expressed hope that Jarange-Patil's intentions were for the betterment of society but advised him against making prejudiced comments.

Samant also acknowledged the significance of Jarange-Patil's agitation, noting that as a result of it, many in the Maratha community have obtained certificates and records.

"The government has responded positively to the movement and attempted to address its demands. This movement prompted the state government to conduct an extensive survey of the Maratha community. Nearly 1.58 crore households were surveyed at a cost of Rs 337 crore in just 12 days, a feat unprecedented in the world. Based on the survey's report, the state government announced a 10 per cemt reservation for the Maratha community," he said, and asked Jarange-Patil to consider these positive actions by the government.

Samant also assured that the government would not discriminate against Maratha or OBC communities in granting reservations.

