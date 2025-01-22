Maharashtra girls steal the show in Squash Classic Open 2025

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) It was a day for Maharashtra girls to shine as they accounted for the top two seeds in the Girls U-17 semifinals of the Four-Star Willingdon Sports Club Squash Classic Open 2025, at WSC Squash courts, here on Wednesday.

First up was Diva Shah, seeded (3/4), against the top seed from Delhi, Sanvi Batar. Diva rallied strongly after dropping the first game to win 8-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7.

Probably buoyed by this performance, it was the turn of statemate Eesha Shrivastava (3/4) to turn up the heat against the second seed from Tamil Nadu, Vyomika Khandelwal. Beginning strongly and jumping to a two-game lead, Eesha took her foot off the pedal, giving the second seed a chance to claw her way back.

Losing focus at crucial points, Eesha lost the next two close games to set up a keen decider. However, showing good reserves of stamina and also a cool head, Eesha wrapped up the comparatively easy deciding game to emerge a 15-13, 11-9, 9-11, 1-12, 11-6 winner.

In a late men’s match on Tuesday, India ace Saurav Ghoshal, representing TN, booked his spot in the semifinals with a facile 11-2, 11-3, 11-6, win over Diwakar Singh of Services.

Today’s results:

Girls U-17 semifinals: Diva Shah, Maharashtra (3/4) beat Sanvi Batar, Delhi (1) 8-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-7; Eesha Shrivastava, Maharashtra (3/4) beat Vyomika Khandelwal, TN, (2) 15-13, 11-9, 9-11, 10-12, 11-6.

Boys U-19 semifinals: Sandhesh PR (TN) beat Aditya Chandani (Maharashtra) 11-7, 11-7, 11-5.

Men’s quarterfinals: Saurav Ghosal (TN) beat Diwakar Singh (Services) 11-2, 11-3, 11-6.

