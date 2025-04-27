IPL 2025: Bumrah four-fer after Rickelton, Surya fifties propel MI to 54-run win over LSG

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Jasprit Bumrah claimed 4-22 and Trent Boult 3-20 after Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav struck attacking half-centuries as Mumbai Indians defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs for their fifth successive win in Match 45 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

After Rickelton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54) helped MI post 215/7 on being asked to bat first, Bumrah and Boult led the brilliant performance by the bowlers as LSG were bundled out for 161 in 20 overs. This is the first win for Mumbai Indians over LSG in the league phase, which came in seven matches.

With this win, MI moved up to the second spot behind Gujarat Titans, joining Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 12 points. The winner of the DC vs RCB match being played in New Delhi can overtake them and move atop the table with 14 points.

It was a clinical performance by the five-time champions as Bumrah (4-22) and Boult (3-20) as they claimed five wickets for 21 runs to hasten the end for Lucknow Super Giants. Bumrah weaved his magic in the death overs, sharing claiming three wickets in one eventful over as Mumbai Indians beat LSG for the first time at the Wankhede Stadium.

Bumrah became the highest wicket-taker for the Mumbai Indians in IPL history with 174 wickets, going past Lasith Malinga's 170.

Boult was no less impressive. Given short spells, he struck every time he was brought into attack, wrapping up the innings by castling Digvesh Rathi on the last ball of the match.

Bumrah, who came in as Impact Substitute in place of Rohit Sharma, struck the first blow for Mumbai Indians in the third over as Aiden Markram whipped flat a fastish length ball to Naman Dhir for 9 off 11 balls. Fellow opener Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran took the score past 50 in the power-play before Pooran, who hammered Deepak Chahar for a hat-trick of sixes in the sixth over -- the first one scythed over point, the second driven to deep backwards-point and the third pulled over midwicket.

Pooran (27 off 15b), however, fell to Will Jacks in the next over; the change of bowler by Pandya paid off as the English all-rounder struck off the first ball after the power-play. One brought two as Rishabh Pant's horrendous run with the bat continued as he fell on the second ball after starting with a four off Jacks, giving the English offbreak bowler his second wicket of the match as LSG fell to 64/3 after ending power-play at 60/1.

Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni took the score past the hundred as they added 46 runs for the fourth wicket. Boult returned to action to get Marsh off his first ball, as the Aussie batter top-edged a pull to Tilak Varma.

Badoni, who struck Karn Sharma for back-to-back sixes and a four off Corbin Bosch, was out for 35, falling to Boult after another bowling change by Pandya pays off.

Jasprit Bumrah hastened LSG's end with a triple-wicket over, sending back David Miller (24), Abdul Samad (2), and Avesh Khan (0), the last two off successive balls in an eventful 16th over, troubling the batters with precise deliveries and quick change of pace as LSG fell from 140/5 to 142/8 within six balls.

Earlier, in scorching hot conditions made worse by high humidity, which turned the Wankhede into a cauldron, Rickelton caught fire as he stormed to his fifty in just 25 balls, scoring the season's fastest half-century for the Mumbai Indians, who are on a four-match unbeaten run in IPL 2025.

He faced the first two overs, and after a four in the first over, bowled by Mayank Yadav, who was playing his first match of the season after returning from injury. But after surviving a near run-out in the second over, the South African wicketkeeper-batter exploded into action against Prince Yadav, hammering him for a six and two fours, the first of which, a straight drive, nearly nailed Rohit Sharma.

Rohit pulled Mayank for back-to-back sixes in the third over as the bowler went short. But the young tearaway had the last laugh as he got the former Mumbai Indians captain in the same over, outwitting him with a slow one bowled wide that was cut straight to Prince Yadav at short third.

Rickelton struck spinner Digvesh Rathi for two sixes interspersed by a four on his way to his second half-century of IPL 2025 off 25 balls. He fell to Rathi soon after, trying to make room for a googly bowled wide but managing to top-edge it to Ayush Badoni. His 58 came off 32 balls and included six fours and four sixes.

He added 55 runs for the second wicket with Will Jacks, who scored 29 off 21 balls (3x4, 1x6) before being bowled by Prince Yadav with a beautiful yorker. Tilak Varma (6) fell cheaply as LSG pulled things back a bit, Mumbai Indians reaching 137/4 in 13 overs.

However, Suryakumar Yadav continued to hold fort at the other end, hitting Ravi Bishnoi for a six, followed by back-to-back boundaries and also sent Avesh to the boundary as he completed his 4000 runs in IPL.

Surya reached his 50 off 27 balls, with a six off Avesh Khan. He was out off the next ball, mistiming to extra cover a fullish ball bowled wide, his 54 came off 28 balls and was studded with four fours and as many sixes. He is now the leading run-scorer in IPL 2025 with 417 runs from 10 innings.

Skipper Hardik Pandya fell for five, cleaned up by the pace of Mayank Yadav, but Naman Dhir (25 not out off 11) and debutant Corbin Bosch (20 off 10) gave the innings the finishing touch as Mumbai Indians reached a big score.

For LSG, Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan claimed a double with 2-40 and 2-42 respectively, while Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi bagged a wicket apiece.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 215/7 in 50 overs (Ryan Rickelton 58, Suryakumar Yadav 54, Naman Dhir 25 not out; Mayank Yadav 2-40, Avesh Khan 2-42) beat Lucknow Super Giants 161 all out in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 35, Mitchell Marsh 34; Jasprit Bumrah 4-22, Trent Boult 3-20, Will Jacks 2-18) by 54 runs.

