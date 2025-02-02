Mahakumbh: 1,200 medical personnel on high alert for Basant Panchami snan

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 2 (IANS) In the light of the upcoming Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami during the Mahakumbh Mela, all medical teams in the Praygaraj division have been put on high alert.

More than 1,200 medical personnel are fully prepared and on standby mode in Mahakumbh Nagar to provide immediate assistance. Additionally, the entire medical team has been instructed to remain stationed at the fair until February 6, with a backup plan in place for any emergencies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued clear and detailed instructions for the safety and well-being of the crores of devotees. All the doctors will be deployed in the fair area for 3-4 days.

Swarooprani Nehru Hospital and Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital are also on high alert. A special four-member medical team, including key officials like Umakant Sanyal, Dr. Manoj Kaushik, Dr. Ram Singh, and Dr. Gaurav Dubey, inspected every hospital in the fair area, ensuring that all medical supplies and equipment are in place and operational.

The stock of medicines and equipment at the sector hospitals built within the fair area has also been checked.

Swarooprani Nehru Hospital has 500 medical staff on standby, with 150 beds reserved for emergencies.

Additionally, more than 50 ambulances have been kept in ready mode for emergency medical transportation. The hospital's staff, along with SDRF, NDRF, and police teams, will be working round the clock to provide medical support and assistance.

To ensure that the doctors and medical staff are well-prepared, accommodation and food arrangements have been made at Swarooprani Nehru Hospital. All medical personnel have been instructed to remain within the hospital premises to provide immediate service if required.

The preparations for another big 'snan' assume significance as it comes soon after the stampede that left about 30 pilgrims dead and over 60 injured.

