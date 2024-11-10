Maha polls: BJP MP seeks to clarify position after remarks on Ladki Bahin Yojana recipients spark row

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha member Dhananjay Mahadik, who stoked controversy over the MahaYuti’s Ladki Bahin Yojana as he warned that the monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 will be discontinued for those women who are seen attending rallies of the opposition Congress, apologised soon after facing a backlash, saying that his statement was not meant to "insult" women.

"If you see women, who take Rs 1,500 from your (Ladki Bahin Yojana) scheme, in the Congress rallies, take their photos and write down their names. They will not work for our government (MahaYuti) but sing the opposition’s tune," said Mahadik during an election rally.

He added that many women are now beating on their chests, saying they do not "want money but they want security".

"So do they not want money? Do they do politics with this money? If someone (a woman beneficiary) starts speaking loudly, give her the form and get her signature making her say that she does not want money under the Ladki Bahin Yojana). The financial aid to such women under the Ladki Bahin Yojana will be discontinued immediately. We don’t have much money either,” added Mahadik.

His statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Ladki Bahin Yojana has become popular across the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also strongly defended its implementation, saying that it symbolises the conscious and judicious use of budgetary allocation for those who deserve such assistance for development.

Earlier, MahaYuti legislators Ravi Rana and Mangesh Shinde had also issued similar warnings to the women, saying that if the women beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana support the opposition, they will be excluded from the scheme.

Mahadik’s statement evoked angry reactions from the Congress.

Congress MP from Solapur Praniti Shinde demanded an apology from Mahadik while the Congress legislator Satej Patil claimed that Mahadik’s statement showed his arrogance.

Amid the raging controversy, Mahadik in his post on X said, “I apologise unconditionally to any mothers and sisters who have been hurt by my statement. My statement was not meant to insult any mother or sister.”

He added that while women fall victim to the false propaganda of the opposition party during the election campaign, his reaction was natural, especially for the women who are doing “vote jihad”.

“I want to clearly say that the Ladki Bahin Yojana was successful only because of the MahaYuti government. I have always respected women in my personal and political life. My wife and I have always been doing good work for the self-reliance of women through Bhagirathi Mahila Sanstha for many years and will continue to do so. I pray to Ai Ambabai (Goddess Ambabai if Kolhapur) that my sisters who have been hurt by my statement will forgive me with all their hearts, taking note of my efforts towards the respect and empowerment of women,” added Mahadik.

However, in his apology, Mahadik created another controversy saying that he was targeting those women who were “committing vote jihad”.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar have raised alarm over “vote jihad” referring to how the consolidation of Muslim votes led to the electoral loss of the MahaYuti in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Vote jihad” was seen at least in 14 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats, where people of a particular community unitedly defeated pro-Hindutva candidates.

However, BJP ally in the MahaYuti, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has opposed the “vote jihad” or “Batenge to Katenge” claims. NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar argued that Maharashtra has been known for progressiveness and maintaining communal and social harmony.

