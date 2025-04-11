TTD denies deaths of over 100 cows in its goshala

Tirupati, April 11 (IANS) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Friday termed as fake reports that over 100 cows died in the goshala run by it.

The TTD, which manages the affairs of Sri Venkateswara temple, urged devotees not to believe the fake news being spread on social media.

The temple body said in a statement that there is no truth in the reports that over 100 cows died in its goshala.

It also clarified that the photographs of dead cows being circulated on social media are not of the cows of its goshalas. The TTD said some people were spreading fake news to hurt the sentiments of devotees.

Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Education and Information Technology Nara Lokesh has also condemned the reports being circulated on social media.

“I strongly condemn the baseless and malicious propaganda being spread on social media about cow deaths in TTD goshalas. There is no truth to these claims. TTD has clarified the facts,” he posted on ‘X’.

“Devotees are urged not to believe this false narrative, which YSRCP has pushed to mislead and provoke. Spreading lies about sacred institutions for political gain is shameful and unacceptable,” said Lokesh.

Earlier, YSRCP leader and former chairman of TTD Bhumana Karunakar Reddy claimed that cows in TTD Goshala are dying in large numbers due to the neglect by the coalition government. He demanded an to bring out the facts and upkeep the sanctity of Tirumala.

He told mediapersons that in the past three months, over 100 cows have died due to poor maintenance and caretaking.

“The number could go up as the number given is only what has come to our notice,” he said.

Karunakar Reddy alleged that the coalition government is busy in leveling false allegations on Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and attempting to erase his good efforts.

“We demand an inquiry into the death of cows in large numbers and the lack of maintenance of Goshala, which is been looked after by a DFO who is not qualified in veterinary matters, and this is sheer neglect of the coalition government and its appointed TTD governing body,” said Karunakar Reddy.

“Cow is considered a holy animal and legend has it that Lord Venkateswara has survived on cow milk and cow is worshiped with reverence and the coalition government has put the Goshala under total neglect though the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister talk tall about Sanatha Dharma and its upkeep,” he said.

He claimed that during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, the Goshala flourished and it brought in over 550 cows of indigenous breed from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab. During our term, 1700 litres of milk were being sent to Tirumala from Goshala for daily rituals and now under the coalition government, not even 500 litres of milk is being supplied, he said.

