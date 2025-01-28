Maha Kumbh: Mauni Amavasya’s grand 'Amrit Snan' sees massive preparations for crores of devotees

Prayagraj, Jan 28 (IANS) As the sacred waters of Triveni Sangam beckon millions of pilgrims for the largest Amrit Snan (holy bath) of the Maha Kumbh, the city of Prayagraj is brimming with meticulous arrangements to accommodate the expected 10 to 15 crore devotees. This once-in-a-lifetime event, coinciding with the revered Mauni Amavasya, has sparked a flurry of activity, as preparations are underway to ensure the comfort and safety of every visitor.

The fervour around Mauni Amavasya is undeniable. As one of the most auspicious days in the Kumbh Mela calendar, the new moon day in Magha is believed to carry immense spiritual power. Pilgrims from all over India are flocking to the Sangam to immerse themselves in the holy confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers, in hopes of purifying their souls and erasing their sins.

In anticipation of this grand event, crowds have already begun gathering in Prayagraj, two days ahead of the main bath on January 28.

To support the monumental influx, the city's traders' association has organised a massive community feast, that is set to begin on the evening of January 28 and continue through January 30. The community feast, spread across various parts of Prayagraj, will ensure that the visiting devotees have access to nourishment and sustenance during their spiritual journey.

Beyond food, the authorities have also made provisions for rain shelters and other basic facilities to ensure pilgrims' comfort in the face of unpredictable weather. Local volunteers and organisers have worked tirelessly to ensure that all necessary services are readily available to maintain a smooth flow of traffic and keep devotees safe.

The security arrangements around the festival are nothing short of stringent. In a bid to manage the crowds and maintain order, local authorities have sealed several streets leading to the Prayagraj station, directing pilgrims through clearly marked paths. Every detail has been taken into consideration, from maintaining crowd control to providing easy access to key locations.

Local residents have voiced their unwavering support for these initiatives, emphasising the need for such measures.

"The streets may be closed temporarily, but it’s for the safety of all," said one local.

"With clear markings in place, no one will get lost, and we are confident that our pilgrims will have a safe and smooth experience."

Another resident added, "The efforts by our government and administration cannot be praised enough. They’ve done an exceptional job ensuring that the city remains organised and that no one is inconvenienced. This is a small sacrifice for a few days, but once the pilgrims return home safely, our city’s fame will spread far and wide."

For the people of Prayagraj, the Maha Kumbh Mela is not just a religious event; it’s a testament to their commitment to serving others and upholding the principles of Sanatan Dharma.

"Our duty is to serve as much as we can. Our Sanatan Dharma teaches us to give, to help others along their spiritual path," shared another local.

"These arrangements are a reflection of that spirit. We are proud to welcome the world to our city, and we know that after the Mela, people will remember Prayagraj as a place where faith and service came together."

Bathing in the holy waters of Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya is thought to bestow blessings and offer tranquility and fulfillment to the souls of one's forebears. However, individuals planning to immerse themselves on the day of Amrit Snan should be cautious to avoid certain missteps.

On Mauni Amavasya, it is believed that ancestors visit the Earth. After performing the Amrit Snan, it is important to conduct a tarpan ritual in their honour. Utilise the sacred waters of Sangam to perform this rite by offering 'arghya' (water offering) while invoking the memory of your ancestors. This gesture is believed to attract their blessings.

The bath during Maha Kumbh represents spiritual cleansing. To preserve its sanctity, one should refrain from causing emotional distress to others, engaging in inappropriate behaviour, or nurturing negative thoughts. Furthermore, maintaining silence for a period following the dip on Mauni Amavasya is thought to yield even more favourable outcomes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.