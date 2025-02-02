Maha Kumbh: Devotee couple blames 'unruly' pilgrims for tragic stampede, shares ordeal

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) An elderly couple, who visited Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, blamed the "unruly" pilgrims for the tragic stampede which claimed 30 lives and injured over 60 on Mauni Amavasya.

Sharing their harrowing experience, Deenanath Singh and his wife Nayantara Singh, hailing from Barej village in Bihar's Kaimur district, told IANS that they went to take a dip in the Triveni Sangam along with their family members.

However, as they were proceeding towards pole number 40 in Jhunsi, a stampede occurred during which all of them rushed to safety.

As people ran helter-skelter, Deenanath said that he and his grandson fell into a drain.

He said the tragedy could have been averted if devotees had followed the rules and been in the queue.

The devotees broke the barrier and were pushing and shoving others to reach the ghat during which Nayantara fell on the ground and several people fell on her, he said.

Deenanath said that he and his family thought that Nayanthara must have died in the incident. However, he gave his Aadhaar card and mobile number at the booth, made to help people whose family members were missing, in case his wife reached there.

And fortunately, after 15 hours, he got a call to meet Nayanthara.

Nayanthara said that she had lost hope that she would survive.

Sharing her ordeal, she said that police personnel at the Maha Kumbh sprinkled water on her face and fed her 'Gangajal'.

The incident occurred on Mauni Amavasya as crores of devotees descended in the Mela area for a holy dip.

The government has said that the stampede was triggered by devotees pushing against barricades to reach the Sangam nose area.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of those who died in the stampede.

The government formed a three-member judicial commission to investigate the causes of the stampede.

The panel comprises Justice Harsh Kumar, former Director General V.K. Gupta, and retired IAS officer V.K. Singh.

