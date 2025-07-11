Maha govt suspends child development project officer

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) The Child Development Project Officer found guilty in the recruitment process of Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers in Ghansaganvi Projects 1 and 2 in Jalna district under the Integrated Child Development Service Scheme is being suspended, said Minister of State for Women and Child Development Meghna Bordikar-Sakore on Thursday in the Legislative Assembly.

She was replying to a debate on a discussion on a calling attention motion moved by Hikmat Udhan in this regard.

Minister Bordikar-Sakore said that the recruitment process started in February 2025. The lists in this recruitment were published in the months of April and May.

After some citizens filed complaints on the published lists, the Chief Executive Officer, Jalna, appointed an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Women and Child Development, to hear these complaints.

“This committee has conducted a thorough investigation and submitted its report. As per this report, the concerned Child Development Project Officer is being suspended, as it is clear that he is guilty. A departmental inquiry will also be conducted against him,” she added.

Meanwhile, Industry Minister Uday Samant in the state council said that unauthorised sheds have been erected in Pune city, especially in the Gurwar Peth area.

Therefore, an immediate hearing will be held on the constructions that do not have official permits, and orders will be given to demolish them.

He was replying to a question raised by Yogesh Talekar regarding unauthorised construction in Pune city.

Minister Samant said that no action will be taken against the constructions which are authorised in the case of religious places. Action will be taken against the unauthorised constructions only. Also, the officials who deliberately ignored the unauthorised constructions will also be investigated, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.