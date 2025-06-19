Madhya Pradesh to pay Rs 3,000 per month to 1.27cr 'Ladli Behna Yojana' beneficiaries by 2028

Bhopal, June 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asserted that his government will ensure payment of Rs 3,000 per month to 1.27 crore beneficiaries of the “Ladli Behna Yojana” by 2028, an election year.

He also said that the current amount of Rs 1,250 per month will be increased to Rs 1,500 from the upcoming Diwali festival.

The announcement was made on Thursday during his virtual address from the Indore Collectorate to a state-level event in Talun village, Barwani district, organised on the occasion of World Sickle Cell Day.

President Droupadi Murmu was expected to chair the programme, but her visit was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to gradually increasing the monthly assistance to Rs 3,000 by 2028.

“It was in our Sankalp Patra (election manifesto),” CM Mohan Yadav asserted.

He noted that the scheme, which began in 2023 with Rs 1,000 per month, was raised to Rs 1,250 and will now see a further hike as part of the government’s promise to enhance women’s financial independence. He also criticised the Congress for opposing the scheme.

Due to poor weather conditions, CM Yadav was unable to travel to Barwani by helicopter and instead addressed the gathering remotely. Governor Mangubhai Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, however, travelled by road and participated in the event on site.

The Ladli Behna Yojana, launched to support married women aged 21 to 60 from families with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh, has already disbursed 25 instalments, totaling over Rs 28,000 crore. The scheme has been credited with improving women’s decision-making power within households and contributing to better nutrition and education outcomes for children.

In addition to the monthly transfer, the state government recently announced a Rs 250 festive bonus for Raksha Bandhan, bringing the total disbursement for that month to Rs 1,500. The scheme’s expansion is seen as a cornerstone of the state’s social welfare strategy and a key factor in the BJP’s electoral outreach.

An impact assessment study is currently underway to evaluate how beneficiaries are utilising the funds and the broader socio-economic effects of the program. Early indicators suggest that the scheme has led to increased savings, improved access to healthcare, and greater participation of women in local governance.

The Chief Minister’s announcement comes as the state also intensifies efforts to combat sickle cell disease, particularly in tribal regions like Barwani, underscoring a dual focus on health and social equity.

