Madhya Pradesh League: Bundelkhand Bulls' Harsh Gawli, Saumy Pandey emphasise growth, positivity despite tough start

Gwalior, June 18 (IANS) While the early results haven’t reflected their potential, Bundelkhand Bulls are approaching the Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL) 2025 with a clear sense of purpose - nurturing young talent and building a strong cricketing foundation for the future. Led by batter Harsh Gawli and featuring one of India’s brightest young bowlers Saumy Pandey, the Bulls remain focused on process over panic.

The side, owned by RW Group, has taken the field this season with a squad largely built through the MPL Talent Hunt initiative, giving first-time opportunities to players from regions like Sagar. Despite facing defeats in their first three matches, the environment within the camp remains positive and committed.

Captain Harsh Gawli, who has impressed in the Ranji Trophy with a double century to his name, is leading this young unit with composure and perspective.

“It’s a new franchise and we’re working hard to build the right combination. I want the team to click quickly and find the rhythm to win our upcoming games and qualify," Gawli said.

He further added that his focus is on guiding the younger players and helping them handle the demands of competitive cricket.

"Even though I’m still new in first-class cricket, I try to share my experience in ways that are useful for the team. This league is a huge opportunity: nationwide broadcast, scouts watching, it’s a big stage. Personally, I’m looking to show intent and for the others too, this is a great chance."

Leading the charge alongside Gawli is Saumy Pandey, who finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the U19 World Cup 2024 with 18 wickets and is already being talked about as a future star.

“The MPL offers solid exposure, especially for players who may not get many chances in tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy,” said Saumy. “Here, they can express themselves. Playing with and against IPL-level players as well as upcoming talent makes it a great learning experience.

“This kind of league helps prepare you mentally for higher levels. Cricket is a game of situations. The quicker you learn to stay aware and manage pressure, the faster you grow," Saumy said.

Both players highlighted the value of the Talent Hunt initiative that gave players without division-level experience a real chance to make their mark.

“It’s a brilliant platform for players to come forward, especially those who haven’t had the chance to represent their division yet,” Gawli noted.

As they prepare for the second half of the season, Bundelkhand Bulls are not just focused on the scoreboard but also on building a sustainable cricketing culture rooted in belief, opportunity, and growth.

The wins may not have come yet, but the Bundelkhand Bulls are playing the long game, and laying the groundwork for a strong future.

