Madhya Pradesh League: Bhopal Leopards and Chambal Ghariyals complete semis lineup

Gwalior, June 23 (IANS) The final day of the league stage in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 concluded with Bhopal Leopards and Chambal Ghariyals joining Rewa Jaguars and Gwalior Cheetahs as the four semi-finalists. The last two matches, played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, brought the group phase to an exciting close.

In the day’s first fixture, Bhopal Leopards were scheduled to face Indore Pink Panthers, but persistent rain led to the match being abandoned without a ball being bowled. As a result, both teams shared a point each. With this outcome, Bhopal Leopards moved to six points, ensuring qualification to the knockouts, while Indore Pink Panthers, with only four points from six matches, exited the tournament.

The second and final game of the league stage saw the rain finally relent, and the contest between Chambal Ghariyals and Bundelkhand Bulls was played in full. Chambal Ghariyals delivered a commanding all-round performance to chase down 164 in just 13.2 overs, registering a dominant six-wicket victory and securing second place on the points table.

Earlier, Bundelkhand Bulls, a side fighting for a knockout spot, were dealt an early blow when Karan Tahliyani was dismissed on the very first ball of the match by Vineet Rawat. While Abhishek Pathak (37 off 16) and Harsh Gawli (37 off 25) tried to inject momentum with an aggressive partnership, a middle-order collapse hampered their progress. Divyanshu Yadav’s steady 44 not out off 43 and Abhishek Mavi’s 28 off 19 helped them recover slightly and post a total of 163/8 in 20 overs.

In response, Chambal Ghariyals came out with an ultra-aggressive mindset. Openers Apurve Dwivedi and Ankush Singh made their intentions clear right from the start, stitching a blazing 123-run partnership in just 8.5 overs. Ankush smashed 42 off 22 balls, while Apurve led the charge with a stunning 77 off just 33 balls. The top-order fireworks left very little for the middle order, who calmly completed the chase with more than six overs to spare.

The result confirmed Chambal Ghariyals’ place in the semi-finals, a remarkable achievement in what is their debut season in the Madhya Pradesh League. Adding to their success, the Chambal Ghariyals Women’s team has already qualified for the final of the MP Women’s League T20 2025, giving the franchise a genuine shot at winning both titles this season.

Speaking after the match, Chambal Ghariyals captain Shubham Sharma praised the team’s collective effort, “Everyone is really happy right now. Even our women’s team was here today to cheer us on. The support and energy are great, and we want to carry this momentum into the semi-finals.”

Asked about planning against Bundelkhand Bulls, who came in with strong form, Sharma said, “They’ve been playing some good cricket, but we didn’t go in with any overcomplicated plans. We just kept things simple and stuck to the basics.”

Reflecting on his team’s campaign so far, he added, "One of the best signs this season is that multiple players are stepping up at different times. Everyone is contributing, and that’s what’s helping us win games."

On the possibility of winning both the men's and women's titles, Shubham added, “It would be incredible if we could win both trophies. The girls have already made it to the final, and now we’re just one step away. If we continue playing like this, anything is possible.”

With the league stage now wrapped up, all eyes turn to the semifinals, where the four best teams of the tournament will battle it out for a place in the grand finale of the MPL 2025.

