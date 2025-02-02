Madhuri Dixit opts for a gorgeous yellow lehenga this Basant Panchami

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Even at the age of 57, Madhuri Dixit can give the young actresses a run for their money. The diva manages to garner eyeballs in everything she decides to wear, but no one can touch her when it comes to ethnic ensembles. Recently, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actress treated the fashion mongers with another stunning desi attire during Basant Panchami.

Madhuri Dixit took to her official Instagram handle, and dropped some photos, posing in a beautiful yellow lehenga. While the blouse enjoys a deep V-neckline with intricate hand embroidery and delicate tie-up detailing at the back, the lehenga skirt is embellished with stunning zardozi and sequin hand embroidery. Her outfit of the day was tied up with a matching organza dupatta with a floral embroidered border and tassels along the hemline.

As for accessories, Madhuri Dixit chose a green emerald necklace with matching statement earrings, a complimenting bracelet, and a huge diamond ring. She styled her long tresses with soft curls parted to the side.

On a different note, Madhuri Dixit has been roped in to perform at the 25th edition of IIFA, to be held in Jaipur. Spilling her excitement about her upcoming performance at the prestigious award ceremony, the 'Dedh Ishqiya' actress stated, “IIFA has always been a special part of my journey, celebrating the magic of Indian cinema on a global platform. Over the years, IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments—whether through heartfelt performances or connecting with fans around the world”.

She further added, “This year, as IIFA celebrates its historic Silver Jubilee edition, honouring 25 years of Indian cinema’s incredible global legacy, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude. Performing in Jaipur, Rajasthan, a city so rich in culture and heritage, makes this milestone even more memorable. It’s truly an honour to be part of this iconic celebration that unites art, cinema, and audiences across the globe”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.