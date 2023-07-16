LU puts up complaint boxes to check ragging

Lucknow, July 16 (IANS) As the new session of the Lucknow University (LU) begins on Monday, the university officials have decided to keep a complaint box in each department, to protect students from harassment or ragging.Students can post their complaints in the box if they face any harassment or ragging.

The Lucknow University has several checklists for the safety of students. While classes for the freshers will begin next month, as the entrance test at the undergraduate level is still on, the university will start teaching for the second and third year students from Monday.

Proctor Rakesh Dwivedi said, "This complaint box will be opened daily by the heads of departments or any person authorised by him and complaint letters will be sent to the proctor's office with recommendation for necessary action. The members of the proctorial board will keep visiting the campus and hostels for effective action in this regard. Yet, there is an urgent need to remain alert and active at the departmental level as well, so that no unforeseen situation may arise.”

Lucknow University has been accredited A++ by NAAC last year. "We are constantly striving for the progressive upgrade of this dignified university. Therefore, immense cooperation is expected from all for the effective control of incidents like ragging," he said.

These guidelines are in compliance with the instructions given by the University Grants Commission and the Uttar Pradesh government for the upgrade of higher education of students.

He said as the teaching for the academic session 2023-2024 is to start from Monday, therefore, to maintain peaceful academic atmosphere on both the campuses of the University, it is necessary to remind students, teachers and staff about the need for maintaining discipline.

Meanwhile, the entry of students' vehicles on the campus is strictly prohibited. Students will enter the academic campus after keeping their vehicles at the designated vehicle stands at the gates.

