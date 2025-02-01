'Loveyapa' promotions: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor channel their inner foodie as they relish Pune's Misal pav

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming romantic entertainer, "Loveyapa". Recently, the new pair in town landed in Pune to talk about Advait Chandan's directorial.

Celebrating the local culture, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor relished one of Pune’s most beloved dishes, Misal pav. The 'Maharaj' actor opted for a leather jacket with a black shirt underneath for his day out. Accompanying him, the 'Archies' actress looked stunning in a black and white checkered dress.

Earlier, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor made stops at Mumbai and Lucknow as part of their promotional tour.

In the meantime, Farah Khan recently opened up about choreographing Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor in "Loveyapa". The 'Om Shanti Om' maker shared, “It was a surreal experience because literally, I think I was working with Aamir in ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ and after that Junaid was born. We all had gone to his house with Mansoor and everybody to congratulate him. Same with Sridevi also, I was quite close to her, Boney, and the whole Kapoor family. For me, it was very wonderful”.

The filmmaker added, “It just feels weird that I’ve been around for so long. I don't feel it. It's just that when I shoot with these guys, I realize that, oh my god, I started my career with Aamir and now I’m choreographing his son”.

Meanwhile, "Loveyapa" has been produced by Phantom Studios, in association with AGS Entertainment. Aside from Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the core cast of the film also includes Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand in crucial roles, along with others.

For the unaware, "Loveyapa" is the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama "Love Today", starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana.

Talking about the crew, Antara Lahiri is the head of the editing department, whereas Rajesh Nare has looked after the camera work. Sneha Desai has penned the screenplay.

"Loveyapa" is likely to be released in the cinema halls on 7th February 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.