Lok Sabha passes 3 bills amid Opposition protests

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) As many as three bills were passed in the Lok Sabha in an hour amid vociferous protests by the opposition, which included the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order Amendment Bill, 2023.

All the bills were passed through voice vote and the Lower House was then adjourned for the day, amid sloganeering and display of placards by Congress-led opposition members, who stood in the Well of the House, while protesting over the Manipur issue.

As soon as the House convened at 3 pm, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, was taken up for consideration and passing.

Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai piloted the bill.

It was passed after a short debate through voice vote.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act,1969.

Last week when the bill was introduced in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari had opposed its introduction.

Tewari had said that he was opposing the bill for want of legislative competence on three counts.

First, it transgresses on the right to privacy, second, it transgresses on the right to the separation of powers, and third, it suffers from the malady of excessive delegation.

"These are my three fundamental objections (to the bill)," the Congress lawmaker had said.

The bill seeks to insert provisions for digital registration and electronic delivery of certificate of births and deaths for the benefit of public at large.

It also aims to create a national and state level database of registered births and deaths, which would help in updating other databases resulting in efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits.

The proposed legislation also seeks to allow the birth certificate as a single document to prove the date and place of birth of a person born on or after the date of commencement of the legislation,

for admission to an educational institution, issuance of a driving licence, preparation of a voter list, registration of a marriage, and for appointment to a post in Central or state government.

Meanwhile, after the passage of this bill, the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 was considered and passed by the Lower House.

Coal, mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi piloted the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, which aims to allow auction of minerals mined in the sea bed.

As chaos in Lok Sabha continued, the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order Amendment Bill, 2023 too was passed through voice vote.

