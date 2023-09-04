Lily Collins shares romantic anniversary tribute to husband Charlie McDowell

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (IANS) Actress Lily Collins is celebrating life with her husband Charlie McDowell. On Monday, the ‘Emily in Paris' star, 34, shared a romantic two-year anniversary tribute to the film director, 40.

The two tied the knot on September 4, 2021, in Dunton Springs, Colorado, reports 'People' magazine.

"Two years today and a lifetime to come. I remember this moment, this day, this excitement as vividly as if it were yesterday," began Collins on Instagram.

"And I feel the love, the support, and the magic 100 times more. I adore you @charliemcdowell and I couldn’t be more grateful to be your other half in life and in love."

"You make me a stronger, bolder, and brighter human," continued Collins.

"Thank you for being the greatest partner I could ever imagine and for making me smile like no other. Here’s to another 365 days of memories ahead, wherever in the world we find ourselves.

"I'd walk into the unknown with you any day and every day," she concluded, adding: "With you by my side, it’s always an epic adventure."

As per 'People', Selena Gomez was one of many to comment, writing "Goals" in the comments section, followed by "My heart".

Ciara -- who is currently pregnant with her fourth child -- added "Happy Anniversary".

In the photo slide next to the tribute, Collins included a selection of throwback photos of her wearing her veiled and embroidered high-necked Ralph Lauren wedding gown in a fairy-tail-like forest setting with McDowell.

She also added a photo of the couple's wedding programme, which said "Welcome to Camp."

