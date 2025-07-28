World Hepatitis Day 2025: Theme, Quotes, Messages, Slogans and More

July 28 is observed every year as World Hepatitis Day (WHD) to raise global awareness about viral hepatitis, a silent yet life-threatening disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 325 million people are currently living with hepatitis B and C worldwide, and many remain undiagnosed or untreated.

This year’s theme, “One Life, One Liver”, emphasizes the importance of protecting our liver through preventive measures, early testing, and timely treatment.

What is Hepatitis?

Hepatitis refers to inflammation of the liver, which can lead to serious health complications, including liver cirrhosis and cancer. There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus – A, B, C, D, and E.

Types B and C are the most dangerous as they often lead to chronic infections and are the leading cause of liver-related deaths.

The viruses differ in their modes of transmission, severity, global distribution, and prevention methods.

Currently, only 42% of children worldwide receive the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine, highlighting the need for improved vaccination coverage.

Why World Hepatitis Day Matters

Hepatitis remains a major public health threat, yet testing and treatment are still beyond reach for millions. WHO has set ambitious goals to eliminate hepatitis as a global health concern by 2030, and awareness campaigns like WHD play a critical role in achieving that.

Powerful Quotes on Hepatitis Awareness

“Hepatitis A and B are vaccine-preventable diseases, yet they continue to be the most commonly reported vaccine-preventable diseases. Getting vaccinated provides the best protection.” – J Robert Galvin

“Hepatitis doesn’t always present symptoms.” – Karen Gonzales

“People need to be extra careful, as infection with hepatitis B virus is common in several regions.” – Dr. RS Verma

“Treatment for hepatitis C has improved but still comes with challenges and toxicity.” – Anthony S

“I don’t want to be defined by my hepatitis C diagnosis – there’s more to my life than that.” – Anita Roddick

“Thanks to fundamental research, hepatitis C is now curable with new medications.” – Laurie Glimcher

“People are reticent to give newborns the hepatitis B vaccine and often delay it.” – Paul A. Offit

“Childhood vaccines save lives by preventing hepatitis and other deadly infections.” – Ezekiel Emanuel

“Liver scarring from hepatitis or autoimmune diseases prevents regeneration and can lead to life-threatening damage.” – John Roberts

World Hepatitis Day Messages to Share

Stop running from the truth – hepatitis is a global health challenge.

Get vaccinated and protect yourself from hepatitis.

Stay cautious and follow healthy practices to avoid infection.

Raise awareness about hepatitis and its consequences.

Early detection saves lives – don’t ignore the silent symptoms.

Educate others on how to prevent hepatitis.

Say no to habits that put you at risk of hepatitis.

Together, we can reduce hepatitis-related deaths.

World Hepatitis Day Slogans