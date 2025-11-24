Who Are Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju? All About India’s Grand Udaipur Wedding

A grand celebration has taken over the city of lakes as billionaire heiress Netra Mantena tied the knot with New York-based tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju. The lavish three-day pre-wedding festivities began on November 21, leading up to the main ceremony on November 23, hosted across some of Udaipur’s most iconic venues — The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and the island palace on Lake Pichola.

Who Is Netra Mantena?

Netra Mantena is the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, an Orlando-based billionaire and the CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. Her father, a well-known figure in the global pharmaceutical industry, oversees a multinational network with R&D facilities in the US, Switzerland, and India. He also leads other major healthcare ventures, including ICORE Healthcare and OncoScripts, further cementing his status as a global business leader.

Who Is Vamsi Gadiraju?

The groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is a Columbia University graduate and the Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Superorder, a New York-based tech platform that streamlines delivery and takeaway operations for multi-location restaurants. Vamsi also spearheads the company’s AI-driven initiatives, focusing on creating automated tools to help restaurants easily build and manage their websites.

His achievements in the food-tech industry earned him a coveted spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 (Food and Drink) list last year, making him one of the most influential young entrepreneurs in the global restaurant technology space.

Inside the Lavish Udaipur Wedding

The Netra Mantena–Vamsi Gadiraju wedding has become the talk of the town for its unmatched scale and glamour. The couple’s upanayanam ceremony took place on November 23, with luxurious pre-wedding celebrations spread across royal heritage venues in Udaipur.

The entertainment lineup reads like an international concert, featuring performances by Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Tiesto, Black Coffee, Cirque du Soleil, and DJ Aman Nagpal.

Star-Studded Guest List

The guest list includes a blend of Bollywood celebrities, global billionaires, and international VIPs. From India’s film fraternity, stars like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Nora Fatehi, Dia Mirza, Amyra Dastur, and Sophie Choudry have graced the celebrations.

A Celebration of Love and Luxury

As pictures and videos from the wedding surface on social media, the event is already being dubbed as one of the most extravagant weddings of 2025, combining royal charm, global entertainment, and heartwarming traditions.

The Netra Mantena–Vamsi Gadiraju wedding not only brings together two influential families but also symbolizes a blend of tradition, innovation, and global success — perfectly reflected in every detail of their grand Udaipur celebration.