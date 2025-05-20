Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu Death Anniversary, May 20: Inspiring Quotes

Today, May 20 is observed as the death anniversary of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, fondly remembered as the ‘Andhra Kesari’ or ‘Lion of Andhra’. Born in 1872 in Vinodarayunipalem, he was a prominent freedom fighter, visionary lawyer, journalist, and the first Chief Minister of the Andhra State.

Known for his unmatched courage and deep commitment to social justice, Prakasam Pantulu played a vital role in India’s freedom struggle. One of the most iconic moments of his life occurred during the Simon Commission protests in 1928, when he boldly stood up to British police by baring his chest and daring them to shoot. This fearless act earned him the title "Andhra Kesari," a name that still echoes in the hearts of Telugu people.

Apart from his political legacy, he was the founder of the nationalist newspaper Swarajya, which spread the message of freedom and reform. He also served as Premier of Madras Presidency in 1946 and later led the newly formed Andhra State. His governance focused on education, rural upliftment, and press freedom.

As we commemorate his life and contributions, here are 10 inspiring quotes attributed to or inspired by his values and leadership:

"True leadership is not about power, but about serving the people with integrity."

"The strength of a nation lies in the unity and determination of its people."

"Education is the foundation upon which the future of a country is built."

"In the face of adversity, courage becomes the beacon of hope."

"A true patriot sacrifices personal gain for the welfare of the nation."

"The pen is mightier when wielded for justice and truth."

"Freedom is not just a right; it's a responsibility to uphold the dignity of all."

"The path to progress is paved with the stones of perseverance and hard work."

"Empowering the youth is the key to a prosperous and enlightened society."

"Let our actions speak louder than our words in the service of the nation."

Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu’s legacy lives on through his actions, ideals, and dedication to the nation. His life continues to inspire generations to lead with courage, vision, and a sense of duty.