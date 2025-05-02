Selenium: The Mineral That Protects Your Heart, Fights Cancer, and Supports Brain Health

Selenium is a trace mineral essential to human health. Though only needed in small amounts, it plays a crucial role in various bodily functions and helps maintain overall well-being. Selenium is a naturally occurring mineral found in soil, water, and some foods. It’s incorporated into proteins to make selenoproteins, which are important antioxidant enzymes that help prevent cellular damage.

The body does not produce selenium on its own, so it must be obtained through diet or supplements. It is stored in muscle tissue, with the highest concentrations found in the thyroid gland.

Health Benefits of Selenium

1. Powerful Antioxidant

Selenium helps protect cells from damage by neutralizing free radicals—unstable molecules that contribute to ageing and chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease.

2. Supports Thyroid Function

Selenium is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. It helps convert the thyroid hormone T4 (thyroxine) into its active form, T3 (triiodothyronine) and regulates hormone production.

3. Boosts Immune System

Selenium enhances the immune response and may help reduce the severity and duration of infections, including viral ones.

4. May Reduce Risk of Certain Cancers

Some studies suggest that adequate selenium intake is associated with a lower risk of cancers, particularly of the prostate, lungs, and colon, though more research is needed.

5. Supports Heart Health

Selenium may lower inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are linked to heart disease. It also plays a role in reducing cholesterol levels and improving blood circulation.

6. Improves Cognitive Function

There’s evidence that selenium levels may influence brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline, including conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.

Foods Rich in Selenium

Selenium content in food often depends on the selenium content of the soil where the food was grown or raised. Here are some excellent dietary sources:

Animal-Based Sources:

Brazil nuts – The richest known source (just 1–2 nuts meet your daily needs)

Tuna (especially yellowfin)

Sardines

Chicken

Eggs

Turkey

Cottage cheese

Plant-Based Sources:

Brown rice

Sunflower seeds

Lentils

Spinach

Whole wheat bread

Mushrooms

Recommended Daily Intake as per the National Institutes of Health (NIH):

Adults: 55 micrograms/day

Pregnant women: 60 mcg/day

Breastfeeding women: 70 mcg/day

However, it is important to note that excessive selenium intake—particularly above 400 mcg per day—can be toxic and may lead to adverse effects such as hair loss, gastrointestinal disturbances, and nerve damage. Therefore, it is advisable to consult a qualified healthcare provider before significantly increasing your intake of selenium-rich foods or taking supplements.